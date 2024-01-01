Brazilian reais to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert BRL to SZL at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = L3.130 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:51
BRL to SZL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SZL
1 BRL to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.15443.2302
Low2.99812.9981
Average3.08783.1432
Change1.10%-2.83%
1 BRL to SZL stats

The performance of BRL to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1544 and a 30 day low of 2.9981. This means the 30 day average was 3.0878. The change for BRL to SZL was 1.10.

The performance of BRL to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2302 and a 90 day low of 2.9981. This means the 90 day average was 3.1432. The change for BRL to SZL was -2.83.

How to convert Brazilian reais to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Compare us to your bank

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Swazi Lilangeni
1 BRL3.13022 SZL
5 BRL15.65110 SZL
10 BRL31.30220 SZL
20 BRL62.60440 SZL
50 BRL156.51100 SZL
100 BRL313.02200 SZL
250 BRL782.55500 SZL
500 BRL1,565.11000 SZL
1000 BRL3,130.22000 SZL
2000 BRL6,260.44000 SZL
5000 BRL15,651.10000 SZL
10000 BRL31,302.20000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Brazilian Real
1 SZL0.31947 BRL
5 SZL1.59733 BRL
10 SZL3.19466 BRL
20 SZL6.38932 BRL
50 SZL15.97330 BRL
100 SZL31.94660 BRL
250 SZL79.86650 BRL
500 SZL159.73300 BRL
1000 SZL319.46600 BRL
2000 SZL638.93200 BRL
5000 SZL1,597.33000 BRL
10000 SZL3,194.66000 BRL