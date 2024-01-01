Turkish liras to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert TRY to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
552.50 szl

TL1.000 TRY = L0.5525 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TRY to SZL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.56060.5874
Low0.54330.5433
Average0.55200.5618
Change-0.79%-3.70%
View full history

1 TRY to SZL stats

The performance of TRY to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5606 and a 30 day low of 0.5433. This means the 30 day average was 0.5520. The change for TRY to SZL was -0.79.

The performance of TRY to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5874 and a 90 day low of 0.5433. This means the 90 day average was 0.5618. The change for TRY to SZL was -3.70.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7221.3883.67348.688
1 EUR1.09110.853304.30891.3491.5154.00853.123
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.629107.0551.7754.69762.257
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Swazi Lilangeni
1 TRY0.55250 SZL
5 TRY2.76248 SZL
10 TRY5.52496 SZL
20 TRY11.04992 SZL
50 TRY27.62480 SZL
100 TRY55.24960 SZL
250 TRY138.12400 SZL
500 TRY276.24800 SZL
1000 TRY552.49600 SZL
2000 TRY1,104.99200 SZL
5000 TRY2,762.48000 SZL
10000 TRY5,524.96000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Turkish Lira
1 SZL1.80997 TRY
5 SZL9.04985 TRY
10 SZL18.09970 TRY
20 SZL36.19940 TRY
50 SZL90.49850 TRY
100 SZL180.99700 TRY
250 SZL452.49250 TRY
500 SZL904.98500 TRY
1000 SZL1,809.97000 TRY
2000 SZL3,619.94000 TRY
5000 SZL9,049.85000 TRY
10000 SZL18,099.70000 TRY