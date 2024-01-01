Hungarian forints to Eswatini Emalangeni today
Convert HUF to SZL at the real exchange rate
HUF to SZL conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.04653 SZL
0
|1 HUF to SZL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0476
|0.0509
|Low
|0.0462
|0.0462
|Average
|0.0469
|0.0484
|Change
|-1.97%
|-8.56%
1 HUF to SZL stats
The performance of HUF to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0476 and a 30 day low of 0.0462. This means the 30 day average was 0.0469. The change for HUF to SZL was -1.97.
The performance of HUF to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0509 and a 90 day low of 0.0462. This means the 90 day average was 0.0484. The change for HUF to SZL was -8.56.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Swazi Lilangeni
|2000 HUF
|93.05100 SZL
|5000 HUF
|232.62750 SZL
|10000 HUF
|465.25500 SZL
|15000 HUF
|697.88250 SZL
|20000 HUF
|930.51000 SZL
|30000 HUF
|1,395.76500 SZL
|40000 HUF
|1,861.02000 SZL
|50000 HUF
|2,326.27500 SZL
|60000 HUF
|2,791.53000 SZL
|100000 HUF
|4,652.55000 SZL
|150000 HUF
|6,978.82500 SZL
|200000 HUF
|9,305.10000 SZL
|Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Hungarian Forint
|1 SZL
|21.49360 HUF
|5 SZL
|107.46800 HUF
|10 SZL
|214.93600 HUF
|20 SZL
|429.87200 HUF
|50 SZL
|1,074.68000 HUF
|100 SZL
|2,149.36000 HUF
|250 SZL
|5,373.40000 HUF
|500 SZL
|10,746.80000 HUF
|1000 SZL
|21,493.60000 HUF
|2000 SZL
|42,987.20000 HUF
|5000 SZL
|107,468.00000 HUF
|10000 SZL
|214,936.00000 HUF