10 thousand Hungarian forints to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert HUF to SZL at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = L0.04653 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:55
Track the exchange rate

HUF to SZL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SZL
1 HUF to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04760.0509
Low0.04620.0462
Average0.04690.0484
Change-1.97%-8.56%
1 HUF to SZL stats

The performance of HUF to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0476 and a 30 day low of 0.0462. This means the 30 day average was 0.0469. The change for HUF to SZL was -1.97.

The performance of HUF to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0509 and a 90 day low of 0.0462. This means the 90 day average was 0.0484. The change for HUF to SZL was -8.56.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Swazi Lilangeni
2000 HUF93.06680 SZL
5000 HUF232.66700 SZL
10000 HUF465.33400 SZL
15000 HUF698.00100 SZL
20000 HUF930.66800 SZL
30000 HUF1,396.00200 SZL
40000 HUF1,861.33600 SZL
50000 HUF2,326.67000 SZL
60000 HUF2,792.00400 SZL
100000 HUF4,653.34000 SZL
150000 HUF6,980.01000 SZL
200000 HUF9,306.68000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Hungarian Forint
1 SZL21.48990 HUF
5 SZL107.44950 HUF
10 SZL214.89900 HUF
20 SZL429.79800 HUF
50 SZL1,074.49500 HUF
100 SZL2,148.99000 HUF
250 SZL5,372.47500 HUF
500 SZL10,744.95000 HUF
1000 SZL21,489.90000 HUF
2000 SZL42,979.80000 HUF
5000 SZL107,449.50000 HUF
10000 SZL214,899.00000 HUF