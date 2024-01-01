Hong Kong dollars to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert HKD to SZL at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = L2.329 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:12
HKD to SZL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SZL
1 HKD to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.34972.3497
Low2.22692.2001
Average2.28512.2691
Change2.78%0.80%
1 HKD to SZL stats

The performance of HKD to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3497 and a 30 day low of 2.2269. This means the 30 day average was 2.2851. The change for HKD to SZL was 2.78.

The performance of HKD to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3497 and a 90 day low of 2.2001. This means the 90 day average was 2.2691. The change for HKD to SZL was 0.80.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
100 HKD232.90400 SZL
200 HKD465.80800 SZL
300 HKD698.71200 SZL
500 HKD1,164.52000 SZL
1000 HKD2,329.04000 SZL
2000 HKD4,658.08000 SZL
2500 HKD5,822.60000 SZL
3000 HKD6,987.12000 SZL
4000 HKD9,316.16000 SZL
5000 HKD11,645.20000 SZL
10000 HKD23,290.40000 SZL
20000 HKD46,580.80000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SZL0.42936 HKD
5 SZL2.14681 HKD
10 SZL4.29362 HKD
20 SZL8.58724 HKD
50 SZL21.46810 HKD
100 SZL42.93620 HKD
250 SZL107.34050 HKD
500 SZL214.68100 HKD
1000 SZL429.36200 HKD
2000 SZL858.72400 HKD
5000 SZL2,146.81000 HKD
10000 SZL4,293.62000 HKD