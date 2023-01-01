1 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert HKD to SZL at the real exchange rate

1000 hkd
2470.50 szl

1.00000 HKD = 2.47050 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:7 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

HKD to SZL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 SZL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.0465587.07141.436811.661720.9646518.7216
1GBP1.1532711.20695100.4161.657021.91641.112521.591
1USD0.955550.828535183.19851.37291.587810.9217517.8889
1INR0.01148480.009958530.012019410.01650150.01908450.01107890.215015

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
100 HKD247.05000 SZL
200 HKD494.10000 SZL
300 HKD741.15000 SZL
500 HKD1235.25000 SZL
1000 HKD2470.50000 SZL
2000 HKD4941.00000 SZL
2500 HKD6176.25000 SZL
3000 HKD7411.50000 SZL
4000 HKD9882.00000 SZL
5000 HKD12352.50000 SZL
10000 HKD24705.00000 SZL
20000 HKD49410.00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SZL0.40478 HKD
5 SZL2.02388 HKD
10 SZL4.04777 HKD
20 SZL8.09554 HKD
50 SZL20.23885 HKD
100 SZL40.47770 HKD
250 SZL101.19425 HKD
500 SZL202.38850 HKD
1000 SZL404.77700 HKD
2000 SZL809.55400 HKD
5000 SZL2023.88500 HKD
10000 SZL4047.77000 HKD