Hong Kong dollars to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert HKD to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
2,391.26 szl

1.000 HKD = 2.391 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08990.5751.4721.660.96818.157
1 GBP1.17111.275106.0281.7231.9441.13321.255
1 USD0.9180.785183.1921.3521.5250.88916.677
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
100 HKD239.12600 SZL
200 HKD478.25200 SZL
300 HKD717.37800 SZL
500 HKD1,195.63000 SZL
1000 HKD2,391.26000 SZL
2000 HKD4,782.52000 SZL
2500 HKD5,978.15000 SZL
3000 HKD7,173.78000 SZL
4000 HKD9,565.04000 SZL
5000 HKD11,956.30000 SZL
10000 HKD23,912.60000 SZL
20000 HKD47,825.20000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SZL0.41819 HKD
5 SZL2.09095 HKD
10 SZL4.18190 HKD
20 SZL8.36380 HKD
50 SZL20.90950 HKD
100 SZL41.81900 HKD
250 SZL104.54750 HKD
500 SZL209.09500 HKD
1000 SZL418.19000 HKD
2000 SZL836.38000 HKD
5000 SZL2,090.95000 HKD
10000 SZL4,181.90000 HKD