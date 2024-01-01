Israeli new sheqels to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert ILS to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
5,106.78 szl

1.000 ILS = 5.107 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7561.4721.6580.96818.223
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2651.7241.9421.13321.337
1 USD0.9160.782183.1141.3481.5190.88616.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Swazi Lilangeni
1 ILS5.10678 SZL
5 ILS25.53390 SZL
10 ILS51.06780 SZL
20 ILS102.13560 SZL
50 ILS255.33900 SZL
100 ILS510.67800 SZL
250 ILS1,276.69500 SZL
500 ILS2,553.39000 SZL
1000 ILS5,106.78000 SZL
2000 ILS10,213.56000 SZL
5000 ILS25,533.90000 SZL
10000 ILS51,067.80000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SZL0.19582 ILS
5 SZL0.97909 ILS
10 SZL1.95818 ILS
20 SZL3.91636 ILS
50 SZL9.79090 ILS
100 SZL19.58180 ILS
250 SZL48.95450 ILS
500 SZL97.90900 ILS
1000 SZL195.81800 ILS
2000 SZL391.63600 ILS
5000 SZL979.09000 ILS
10000 SZL1,958.18000 ILS