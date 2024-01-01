Indian rupees to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert INR to SZL at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
2,278.14 szl

1.000 INR = 0.2278 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2791.4751.6650.96618.26
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6711.7271.9481.13121.373
1 USD0.920.786183.0651.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Swazi Lilangeni
1 INR0.22781 SZL
5 INR1.13907 SZL
10 INR2.27814 SZL
20 INR4.55628 SZL
50 INR11.39070 SZL
100 INR22.78140 SZL
250 INR56.95350 SZL
500 INR113.90700 SZL
1000 INR227.81400 SZL
2000 INR455.62800 SZL
5000 INR1,139.07000 SZL
10000 INR2,278.14000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Indian Rupee
1 SZL4.38954 INR
5 SZL21.94770 INR
10 SZL43.89540 INR
20 SZL87.79080 INR
50 SZL219.47700 INR
100 SZL438.95400 INR
250 SZL1,097.38500 INR
500 SZL2,194.77000 INR
1000 SZL4,389.54000 INR
2000 SZL8,779.08000 INR
5000 SZL21,947.70000 INR
10000 SZL43,895.40000 INR