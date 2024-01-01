Indonesian rupiahs to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert IDR to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
1,191.25 szl

1.000 IDR = 0.001191 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6721.4721.6590.96718.215
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1721.7241.9431.13321.329
1 USD0.9170.783183.1131.3491.5210.88716.697
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Swazi Lilangeni
1 IDR0.00119 SZL
5 IDR0.00596 SZL
10 IDR0.01191 SZL
20 IDR0.02383 SZL
50 IDR0.05956 SZL
100 IDR0.11913 SZL
250 IDR0.29781 SZL
500 IDR0.59563 SZL
1000 IDR1.19125 SZL
2000 IDR2.38250 SZL
5000 IDR5.95625 SZL
10000 IDR11.91250 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SZL839.45400 IDR
5 SZL4,197.27000 IDR
10 SZL8,394.54000 IDR
20 SZL16,789.08000 IDR
50 SZL41,972.70000 IDR
100 SZL83,945.40000 IDR
250 SZL209,863.50000 IDR
500 SZL419,727.00000 IDR
1000 SZL839,454.00000 IDR
2000 SZL1,678,908.00000 IDR
5000 SZL4,197,270.00000 IDR
10000 SZL8,394,540.00000 IDR