Hungarian forints to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert HUF to SZL at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
516.97 szl

1.000 HUF = 0.05170 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6371.4731.660.96718.204
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1271.7241.9431.13221.315
1 USD0.9170.783183.1031.351.5220.88716.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Swazi Lilangeni
2000 HUF103.39460 SZL
5000 HUF258.48650 SZL
10000 HUF516.97300 SZL
15000 HUF775.45950 SZL
20000 HUF1,033.94600 SZL
30000 HUF1,550.91900 SZL
40000 HUF2,067.89200 SZL
50000 HUF2,584.86500 SZL
60000 HUF3,101.83800 SZL
100000 HUF5,169.73000 SZL
150000 HUF7,754.59500 SZL
200000 HUF10,339.46000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Hungarian Forint
1 SZL19.34340 HUF
5 SZL96.71700 HUF
10 SZL193.43400 HUF
20 SZL386.86800 HUF
50 SZL967.17000 HUF
100 SZL1,934.34000 HUF
250 SZL4,835.85000 HUF
500 SZL9,671.70000 HUF
1000 SZL19,343.40000 HUF
2000 SZL38,686.80000 HUF
5000 SZL96,717.00000 HUF
10000 SZL193,434.00000 HUF