1 Eswatini Lilangeni to Israeli new sheqels

Convert SZL to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 szl
0.20 ils

1.00000 SZL = 0.19889 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SZL0.19889 ILS
5 SZL0.99445 ILS
10 SZL1.98890 ILS
20 SZL3.97780 ILS
50 SZL9.94450 ILS
100 SZL19.88900 ILS
250 SZL49.72250 ILS
500 SZL99.44500 ILS
1000 SZL198.89000 ILS
2000 SZL397.78000 ILS
5000 SZL994.45000 ILS
10000 SZL1988.90000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Swazi Lilangeni
1 ILS5.02791 SZL
5 ILS25.13955 SZL
10 ILS50.27910 SZL
20 ILS100.55820 SZL
50 ILS251.39550 SZL
100 ILS502.79100 SZL
250 ILS1256.97750 SZL
500 ILS2513.95500 SZL
1000 ILS5027.91000 SZL
2000 ILS10055.82000 SZL
5000 ILS25139.55000 SZL
10000 ILS50279.10000 SZL