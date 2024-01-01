Eswatini Emalangeni to US dollars today

Convert SZL to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
55.60 usd

L1.000 SZL = $0.05560 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:05
SZL to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

USD
1 SZL to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05650.0565
Low0.05410.0527
Average0.05560.0550
Change2.71%5.44%
1 SZL to USD stats

The performance of SZL to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0565 and a 30 day low of 0.0541. This means the 30 day average was 0.0556. The change for SZL to USD was 2.71.

The performance of SZL to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0565 and a 90 day low of 0.0527. This means the 90 day average was 0.0550. The change for SZL to USD was 5.44.

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / US Dollar
1 SZL0.05560 USD
5 SZL0.27798 USD
10 SZL0.55597 USD
20 SZL1.11194 USD
50 SZL2.77985 USD
100 SZL5.55969 USD
250 SZL13.89923 USD
500 SZL27.79845 USD
1000 SZL55.59690 USD
2000 SZL111.19380 USD
5000 SZL277.98450 USD
10000 SZL555.96900 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 USD17.98660 SZL
5 USD89.93300 SZL
10 USD179.86600 SZL
20 USD359.73200 SZL
50 USD899.33000 SZL
100 USD1,798.66000 SZL
250 USD4,496.65000 SZL
500 USD8,993.30000 SZL
1000 USD17,986.60000 SZL
2000 USD35,973.20000 SZL
5000 USD89,933.00000 SZL
10000 USD179,866.00000 SZL