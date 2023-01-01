20 Eswatini Emalangeni to US dollars

Convert SZL to USD at the real exchange rate

20 szl
1.06 usd

1.00000 SZL = 0.05324 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.465381.09411.661881.491640.8680591.187820.5503
1 SGD0.68241610.7466311.134091.017920.59235362.227914.0238
1 USD0.9141.3393511.518951.363350.79336783.34518.7828
1 AUD0.6017270.8817610.6583510.8975610.52231354.870212.3657

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Eswatini Emalangeni

SZL to EUR

SZL to SGD

SZL to USD

SZL to AUD

SZL to CAD

SZL to GBP

SZL to INR

SZL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / US Dollar
1 SZL0.05324 USD
5 SZL0.26620 USD
10 SZL0.53240 USD
20 SZL1.06479 USD
50 SZL2.66198 USD
100 SZL5.32396 USD
250 SZL13.30990 USD
500 SZL26.61980 USD
1000 SZL53.23960 USD
2000 SZL106.47920 USD
5000 SZL266.19800 USD
10000 SZL532.39600 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 USD18.78300 SZL
5 USD93.91500 SZL
10 USD187.83000 SZL
20 USD375.66000 SZL
50 USD939.15000 SZL
100 USD1878.30000 SZL
250 USD4695.75000 SZL
500 USD9391.50000 SZL
1000 USD18783.00000 SZL
2000 USD37566.00000 SZL
5000 USD93915.00000 SZL
10000 USD187830.00000 SZL