5 US dollars to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert USD to SZL at the real exchange rate

5 usd
94.19 szl

1.00000 USD = 18.83850 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87231.08790.56291.49311.663350.962418.7096
1 GBP1.1463911.2462103.8271.711781.906961.1032921.4497
1 USD0.919950.802439183.31451.37361.530220.885417.2121
1 INR0.01104210.009631450.012002710.01648690.01836680.01062720.206592

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 USD18.83850 SZL
5 USD94.19250 SZL
10 USD188.38500 SZL
20 USD376.77000 SZL
50 USD941.92500 SZL
100 USD1883.85000 SZL
250 USD4709.62500 SZL
500 USD9419.25000 SZL
1000 USD18838.50000 SZL
2000 USD37677.00000 SZL
5000 USD94192.50000 SZL
10000 USD188385.00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / US Dollar
1 SZL0.05308 USD
5 SZL0.26541 USD
10 SZL0.53083 USD
20 SZL1.06166 USD
50 SZL2.65414 USD
100 SZL5.30828 USD
250 SZL13.27070 USD
500 SZL26.54140 USD
1000 SZL53.08280 USD
2000 SZL106.16560 USD
5000 SZL265.41400 USD
10000 SZL530.82800 USD