Eswatini Emalangeni to Indian rupees today

Convert SZL to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
4,668.59 inr

L1.000 SZL = ₹4.669 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:50
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SZL to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

INR
1 SZL to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.73594.7359
Low4.53784.4011
Average4.66594.6035
Change2.68%6.08%
View full history

1 SZL to INR stats

The performance of SZL to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7359 and a 30 day low of 4.5378. This means the 30 day average was 4.6659. The change for SZL to INR was 2.68.

The performance of SZL to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7359 and a 90 day low of 4.4011. This means the 90 day average was 4.6035. The change for SZL to INR was 6.08.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.6491.4970.84392.81119.88
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58364.23913.76
1 USD0.9051.30711.4921.3540.76383.95817.984
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9080.51156.28912.057

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Eswatini Lilangeni

SZL to EUR

SZL to SGD

SZL to USD

SZL to AUD

SZL to CAD

SZL to GBP

SZL to INR

SZL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Indian Rupee
1 SZL4.66859 INR
5 SZL23.34295 INR
10 SZL46.68590 INR
20 SZL93.37180 INR
50 SZL233.42950 INR
100 SZL466.85900 INR
250 SZL1,167.14750 INR
500 SZL2,334.29500 INR
1000 SZL4,668.59000 INR
2000 SZL9,337.18000 INR
5000 SZL23,342.95000 INR
10000 SZL46,685.90000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Swazi Lilangeni
1 INR0.21420 SZL
5 INR1.07099 SZL
10 INR2.14197 SZL
20 INR4.28394 SZL
50 INR10.70985 SZL
100 INR21.41970 SZL
250 INR53.54925 SZL
300 INR64.25910 SZL
500 INR107.09850 SZL
600 INR128.51820 SZL
1000 INR214.19700 SZL
2000 INR428.39400 SZL
5000 INR1,070.98500 SZL
10000 INR2,141.97000 SZL
25000 INR5,354.92500 SZL
50000 INR10,709.85000 SZL
100000 INR21,419.70000 SZL
1000000 INR214,197.00000 SZL
1000000000 INR214,197,000.00000 SZL