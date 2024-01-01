Eswatini Emalangeni to Indian rupees today
Convert SZL to INR at the real exchange rate
SZL to INR conversion chart
1 SZL = 4.66859 INR
0
|1 SZL to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|4.7359
|4.7359
|Low
|4.5378
|4.4011
|Average
|4.6659
|4.6035
|Change
|2.68%
|6.08%
|View full history
1 SZL to INR stats
The performance of SZL to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7359 and a 30 day low of 4.5378. This means the 30 day average was 4.6659. The change for SZL to INR was 2.68.
The performance of SZL to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7359 and a 90 day low of 4.4011. This means the 90 day average was 4.6035. The change for SZL to INR was 6.08.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Swazi Lilangeni
|1 INR
|0.21420 SZL
|5 INR
|1.07099 SZL
|10 INR
|2.14197 SZL
|20 INR
|4.28394 SZL
|50 INR
|10.70985 SZL
|100 INR
|21.41970 SZL
|250 INR
|53.54925 SZL
|300 INR
|64.25910 SZL
|500 INR
|107.09850 SZL
|600 INR
|128.51820 SZL
|1000 INR
|214.19700 SZL
|2000 INR
|428.39400 SZL
|5000 INR
|1,070.98500 SZL
|10000 INR
|2,141.97000 SZL
|25000 INR
|5,354.92500 SZL
|50000 INR
|10,709.85000 SZL
|100000 INR
|21,419.70000 SZL
|1000000 INR
|214,197.00000 SZL
|1000000000 INR
|214,197,000.00000 SZL