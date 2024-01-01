Eswatini Emalangeni to Singapore dollars today

Convert SZL to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
72.67 sgd

L1.000 SZL = S$0.07267 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:01
SZL to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SGD
1 SZL to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07390.0754
Low0.07170.0710
Average0.07300.0735
Change1.31%2.42%
1 SZL to SGD stats

The performance of SZL to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0739 and a 30 day low of 0.0717. This means the 30 day average was 0.0730. The change for SZL to SGD was 1.31.

The performance of SZL to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0754 and a 90 day low of 0.0710. This means the 90 day average was 0.0735. The change for SZL to SGD was 2.42.

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.651.4970.84392.79319.881
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1421.0360.58464.22713.761
1 USD0.9051.30711.4931.3550.76383.9617.989
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9080.51156.24912.051

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Singapore Dollar
1 SZL0.07267 SGD
5 SZL0.36336 SGD
10 SZL0.72671 SGD
20 SZL1.45343 SGD
50 SZL3.63357 SGD
100 SZL7.26714 SGD
250 SZL18.16785 SGD
500 SZL36.33570 SGD
1000 SZL72.67140 SGD
2000 SZL145.34280 SGD
5000 SZL363.35700 SGD
10000 SZL726.71400 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 SGD13.76060 SZL
5 SGD68.80300 SZL
10 SGD137.60600 SZL
20 SGD275.21200 SZL
50 SGD688.03000 SZL
100 SGD1,376.06000 SZL
250 SGD3,440.15000 SZL
500 SGD6,880.30000 SZL
1000 SGD13,760.60000 SZL
2000 SGD27,521.20000 SZL
5000 SGD68,803.00000 SZL
10000 SGD137,606.00000 SZL