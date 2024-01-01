Eswatini Emalangeni to Euros today

Convert SZL to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
50.30 eur

L1.000 SZL = €0.05030 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:44
SZL to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

EUR
1 SZL to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05090.0520
Low0.04940.0484
Average0.05040.0505
Change1.77%3.89%
1 SZL to EUR stats

The performance of SZL to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0509 and a 30 day low of 0.0494. This means the 30 day average was 0.0504. The change for SZL to EUR was 1.77.

The performance of SZL to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0520 and a 90 day low of 0.0484. This means the 90 day average was 0.0505. The change for SZL to EUR was 3.89.

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.6491.4970.84392.80219.879
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58464.23913.76
1 USD0.9051.30711.4921.3550.76383.95717.984
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9080.51156.27612.055

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Euro
1 SZL0.05030 EUR
5 SZL0.25152 EUR
10 SZL0.50305 EUR
20 SZL1.00610 EUR
50 SZL2.51524 EUR
100 SZL5.03048 EUR
250 SZL12.57620 EUR
500 SZL25.15240 EUR
1000 SZL50.30480 EUR
2000 SZL100.60960 EUR
5000 SZL251.52400 EUR
10000 SZL503.04800 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Swazi Lilangeni
1 EUR19.87880 SZL
5 EUR99.39400 SZL
10 EUR198.78800 SZL
20 EUR397.57600 SZL
50 EUR993.94000 SZL
100 EUR1,987.88000 SZL
250 EUR4,969.70000 SZL
500 EUR9,939.40000 SZL
1000 EUR19,878.80000 SZL
2000 EUR39,757.60000 SZL
5000 EUR99,394.00000 SZL
10000 EUR198,788.00000 SZL