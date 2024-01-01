Eswatini Emalangeni to Australian dollars today

Convert SZL to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
82.95 aud

L1.000 SZL = A$0.08295 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SZL to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AUD
1 SZL to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08410.0842
Low0.08260.0791
Average0.08320.0826
Change-0.14%4.92%
View full history

1 SZL to AUD stats

The performance of SZL to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0841 and a 30 day low of 0.0826. This means the 30 day average was 0.0832. The change for SZL to AUD was -0.14.

The performance of SZL to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0842 and a 90 day low of 0.0791. This means the 90 day average was 0.0826. The change for SZL to AUD was 4.92.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.6491.4970.84392.77319.873
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58364.21213.755
1 USD0.9051.30811.4921.3550.76383.96117.986
1 AUD0.6070.8760.6710.9080.51156.27512.055

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Eswatini Lilangeni

SZL to EUR

SZL to SGD

SZL to USD

SZL to AUD

SZL to CAD

SZL to GBP

SZL to INR

SZL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Australian Dollar
1 SZL0.08295 AUD
5 SZL0.41477 AUD
10 SZL0.82954 AUD
20 SZL1.65908 AUD
50 SZL4.14771 AUD
100 SZL8.29542 AUD
250 SZL20.73855 AUD
500 SZL41.47710 AUD
1000 SZL82.95420 AUD
2000 SZL165.90840 AUD
5000 SZL414.77100 AUD
10000 SZL829.54200 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 AUD12.05480 SZL
5 AUD60.27400 SZL
10 AUD120.54800 SZL
20 AUD241.09600 SZL
50 AUD602.74000 SZL
100 AUD1,205.48000 SZL
250 AUD3,013.70000 SZL
500 AUD6,027.40000 SZL
1000 AUD12,054.80000 SZL
2000 AUD24,109.60000 SZL
5000 AUD60,274.00000 SZL
10000 AUD120,548.00000 SZL