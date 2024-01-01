Eswatini Emalangeni to British pounds sterling today
Convert SZL to GBP at the real exchange rate
SZL to GBP conversion chart
1 SZL = 0.04241 GBP
0
|1 SZL to GBP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0435
|0.0440
|Low
|0.0423
|0.0412
|Average
|0.0428
|0.0428
|Change
|0.19%
|2.88%
|View full history
1 SZL to GBP stats
The performance of SZL to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0435 and a 30 day low of 0.0423. This means the 30 day average was 0.0428. The change for SZL to GBP was 0.19.
The performance of SZL to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0440 and a 90 day low of 0.0412. This means the 90 day average was 0.0428. The change for SZL to GBP was 2.88.
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Swazi Lilangeni
|1 GBP
|23.58130 SZL
|5 GBP
|117.90650 SZL
|10 GBP
|235.81300 SZL
|20 GBP
|471.62600 SZL
|50 GBP
|1,179.06500 SZL
|100 GBP
|2,358.13000 SZL
|250 GBP
|5,895.32500 SZL
|500 GBP
|11,790.65000 SZL
|1000 GBP
|23,581.30000 SZL
|2000 GBP
|47,162.60000 SZL
|5000 GBP
|117,906.50000 SZL
|10000 GBP
|235,813.00000 SZL