Brazilian reais to Barbadian dollars today

Convert BRL to BBD at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = Bds$0.3464 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:59
BRL to BBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BBD
1 BRL to BBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35300.3686
Low0.34070.3407
Average0.34760.3561
Change-1.45%-3.13%
1 BRL to BBD stats

The performance of BRL to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3530 and a 30 day low of 0.3407. This means the 30 day average was 0.3476. The change for BRL to BBD was -1.45.

The performance of BRL to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3686 and a 90 day low of 0.3407. This means the 90 day average was 0.3561. The change for BRL to BBD was -3.13.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Barbadian Dollar
1 BRL0.34643 BBD
5 BRL1.73217 BBD
10 BRL3.46434 BBD
20 BRL6.92868 BBD
50 BRL17.32170 BBD
100 BRL34.64340 BBD
250 BRL86.60850 BBD
500 BRL173.21700 BBD
1000 BRL346.43400 BBD
2000 BRL692.86800 BBD
5000 BRL1,732.17000 BBD
10000 BRL3,464.34000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 BBD2.88655 BRL
5 BBD14.43275 BRL
10 BBD28.86550 BRL
20 BBD57.73100 BRL
50 BBD144.32750 BRL
100 BBD288.65500 BRL
250 BBD721.63750 BRL
500 BBD1,443.27500 BRL
1000 BBD2,886.55000 BRL
2000 BBD5,773.10000 BRL
5000 BBD14,432.75000 BRL
10000 BBD28,865.50000 BRL