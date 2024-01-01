Turkish liras to Barbadian dollars today

Convert TRY to BBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
60.21 bbd

TL1.000 TRY = Bds$0.06021 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TRY to BBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to BBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06130.0622
Low0.06020.0602
Average0.06060.0613
Change-1.76%-2.87%
View full history

1 TRY to BBD stats

The performance of TRY to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0613 and a 30 day low of 0.0602. This means the 30 day average was 0.0606. The change for TRY to BBD was -1.76.

The performance of TRY to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0622 and a 90 day low of 0.0602. This means the 90 day average was 0.0613. The change for TRY to BBD was -2.87.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782277.42183.7081.3883.67348.704
1 EUR1.09110.853302.54191.2881.5144.00653.114
1 GBP1.2781.1721354.627107.0041.7754.69562.259
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.3020.0050.0130.176

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Barbadian Dollar
1 TRY0.06021 BBD
5 TRY0.30104 BBD
10 TRY0.60207 BBD
20 TRY1.20415 BBD
50 TRY3.01037 BBD
100 TRY6.02074 BBD
250 TRY15.05185 BBD
500 TRY30.10370 BBD
1000 TRY60.20740 BBD
2000 TRY120.41480 BBD
5000 TRY301.03700 BBD
10000 TRY602.07400 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 BBD16.60930 TRY
5 BBD83.04650 TRY
10 BBD166.09300 TRY
20 BBD332.18600 TRY
50 BBD830.46500 TRY
100 BBD1,660.93000 TRY
250 BBD4,152.32500 TRY
500 BBD8,304.65000 TRY
1000 BBD16,609.30000 TRY
2000 BBD33,218.60000 TRY
5000 BBD83,046.50000 TRY
10000 BBD166,093.00000 TRY