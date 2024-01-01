Chinese yuan rmb to Barbadian dollars today

Convert CNY to BBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
278.96 bbd

¥1.000 CNY = Bds$0.2790 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
CNY to BBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to BBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27900.2790
Low0.27490.2749
Average0.27560.2759
Change1.38%1.00%
1 CNY to BBD stats

The performance of CNY to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2790 and a 30 day low of 0.2749. This means the 30 day average was 0.2756. The change for CNY to BBD was 1.38.

The performance of CNY to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2790 and a 90 day low of 0.2749. This means the 90 day average was 0.2759. The change for CNY to BBD was 1.00.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Barbadian Dollar
1 CNY0.27896 BBD
5 CNY1.39481 BBD
10 CNY2.78961 BBD
20 CNY5.57922 BBD
50 CNY13.94805 BBD
100 CNY27.89610 BBD
250 CNY69.74025 BBD
500 CNY139.48050 BBD
1000 CNY278.96100 BBD
2000 CNY557.92200 BBD
5000 CNY1,394.80500 BBD
10000 CNY2,789.61000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BBD3.58473 CNY
5 BBD17.92365 CNY
10 BBD35.84730 CNY
20 BBD71.69460 CNY
50 BBD179.23650 CNY
100 BBD358.47300 CNY
250 BBD896.18250 CNY
500 BBD1,792.36500 CNY
1000 BBD3,584.73000 CNY
2000 BBD7,169.46000 CNY
5000 BBD17,923.65000 CNY
10000 BBD35,847.30000 CNY