1,000 eur
2,182.10 bbd

€1.000 EUR = Bds$2.182 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to BBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to BBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.18812.1881
Low2.15702.1359
Average2.17222.1624
Change0.92%1.44%
1 EUR to BBD stats

The performance of EUR to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1881 and a 30 day low of 2.1570. This means the 30 day average was 2.1722. The change for EUR to BBD was 0.92.

The performance of EUR to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1881 and a 90 day low of 2.1359. This means the 90 day average was 2.1624. The change for EUR to BBD was 1.44.

Conversion rates Euro / Barbadian Dollar
1 EUR2.18210 BBD
5 EUR10.91050 BBD
10 EUR21.82100 BBD
20 EUR43.64200 BBD
50 EUR109.10500 BBD
100 EUR218.21000 BBD
250 EUR545.52500 BBD
500 EUR1,091.05000 BBD
1000 EUR2,182.10000 BBD
2000 EUR4,364.20000 BBD
5000 EUR10,910.50000 BBD
10000 EUR21,821.00000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Euro
1 BBD0.45827 EUR
5 BBD2.29137 EUR
10 BBD4.58274 EUR
20 BBD9.16548 EUR
50 BBD22.91370 EUR
100 BBD45.82740 EUR
250 BBD114.56850 EUR
500 BBD229.13700 EUR
1000 BBD458.27400 EUR
2000 BBD916.54800 EUR
5000 BBD2,291.37000 EUR
10000 BBD4,582.74000 EUR