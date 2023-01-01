Brazilian reais to Barbadian dollars today

Convert BRL to BBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
416 bbd

1.00000 BRL = 0.41600 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.087590.50861.491941.673590.965318.7724
1 GBP1.1432511.2434103.4841.705821.913511.1035821.4636
1 USD0.919550.804246183.22631.37191.538940.887617.262
1 INR0.01104870.009663370.012015410.0164840.0184910.01066490.20741

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Barbadian Dollar
1 BRL0.41600 BBD
5 BRL2.08000 BBD
10 BRL4.16000 BBD
20 BRL8.32000 BBD
50 BRL20.80000 BBD
100 BRL41.60000 BBD
250 BRL104.00000 BBD
500 BRL208.00000 BBD
1000 BRL416.00000 BBD
2000 BRL832.00000 BBD
5000 BRL2080.00000 BBD
10000 BRL4160.00000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 BBD2.40384 BRL
5 BBD12.01920 BRL
10 BBD24.03840 BRL
20 BBD48.07680 BRL
50 BBD120.19200 BRL
100 BBD240.38400 BRL
250 BBD600.96000 BRL
500 BBD1201.92000 BRL
1000 BBD2403.84000 BRL
2000 BBD4807.68000 BRL
5000 BBD12019.20000 BRL
10000 BBD24038.40000 BRL