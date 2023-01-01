Czech korunas to Barbadian dollars today

Convert CZK to BBD at the real exchange rate

10000 czk
896.13 bbd

1.00000 CZK = 0.08961 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.085750.874251402.44.3751590.348831.12390.9647
1 USD0.9210510.8052181291.644.029683.213328.66580.8885
1 GBP1.143841.241911604.095.00446103.34335.60011.10346
1 KRW0.0007130640.000774210.00062340710.003119750.06442450.02219330.000687885

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Barbadian Dollar
1 CZK0.08961 BBD
5 CZK0.44806 BBD
10 CZK0.89613 BBD
20 CZK1.79225 BBD
50 CZK4.48064 BBD
100 CZK8.96127 BBD
250 CZK22.40318 BBD
500 CZK44.80635 BBD
1000 CZK89.61270 BBD
2000 CZK179.22540 BBD
5000 CZK448.06350 BBD
10000 CZK896.12700 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BBD11.15910 CZK
5 BBD55.79550 CZK
10 BBD111.59100 CZK
20 BBD223.18200 CZK
50 BBD557.95500 CZK
100 BBD1115.91000 CZK
250 BBD2789.77500 CZK
500 BBD5579.55000 CZK
1000 BBD11159.10000 CZK
2000 BBD22318.20000 CZK
5000 BBD55795.50000 CZK
10000 BBD111591.00000 CZK