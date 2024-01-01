Brazilian reais to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert BRL to MRU at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = UM6.888 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MRU
1 BRL to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.01627.3001
Low6.76796.7679
Average6.91037.0627
Change-0.97%-2.72%
View full history

1 BRL to MRU stats

The performance of BRL to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.0162 and a 30 day low of 6.7679. This means the 30 day average was 6.9103. The change for BRL to MRU was -0.97.

The performance of BRL to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.3001 and a 90 day low of 6.7679. This means the 90 day average was 7.0627. The change for BRL to MRU was -2.72.

Track market ratesView BRL to MRU chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3571.4781.6230.93621.317
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0481.7711.9441.12125.537
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5320.88420.131
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BRL6.88798 MRU
5 BRL34.43990 MRU
10 BRL68.87980 MRU
20 BRL137.75960 MRU
50 BRL344.39900 MRU
100 BRL688.79800 MRU
250 BRL1,721.99500 MRU
500 BRL3,443.99000 MRU
1000 BRL6,887.98000 MRU
2000 BRL13,775.96000 MRU
5000 BRL34,439.90000 MRU
10000 BRL68,879.80000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Brazilian Real
1 MRU0.14518 BRL
5 MRU0.72590 BRL
10 MRU1.45180 BRL
20 MRU2.90360 BRL
50 MRU7.25900 BRL
100 MRU14.51800 BRL
250 MRU36.29500 BRL
500 MRU72.59000 BRL
1000 MRU145.18000 BRL
2000 MRU290.36000 BRL
5000 MRU725.90000 BRL
10000 MRU1,451.80000 BRL