Bulgarian levs to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert BGN to MRU at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = UM21.54 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:22
Track the exchange rate

BGN to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MRU
1 BGN to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.222822.7098
Low21.440621.4406
Average21.845922.2218
Change-2.23%-4.62%
1 BGN to MRU stats

The performance of BGN to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.2228 and a 30 day low of 21.4406. This means the 30 day average was 21.8459. The change for BGN to MRU was -2.23.

The performance of BGN to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.7098 and a 90 day low of 21.4406. This means the 90 day average was 22.2218. The change for BGN to MRU was -4.62.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BGN21.53590 MRU
5 BGN107.67950 MRU
10 BGN215.35900 MRU
20 BGN430.71800 MRU
50 BGN1,076.79500 MRU
100 BGN2,153.59000 MRU
250 BGN5,383.97500 MRU
500 BGN10,767.95000 MRU
1000 BGN21,535.90000 MRU
2000 BGN43,071.80000 MRU
5000 BGN107,679.50000 MRU
10000 BGN215,359.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bulgarian Lev
1 MRU0.04643 BGN
5 MRU0.23217 BGN
10 MRU0.46434 BGN
20 MRU0.92868 BGN
50 MRU2.32171 BGN
100 MRU4.64341 BGN
250 MRU11.60853 BGN
500 MRU23.21705 BGN
1000 MRU46.43410 BGN
2000 MRU92.86820 BGN
5000 MRU232.17050 BGN
10000 MRU464.34100 BGN