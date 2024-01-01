Bulgarian levs to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert BGN to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
22,090.30 mru

1.000 BGN = 22.09 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:39
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BGN22.09030 MRU
5 BGN110.45150 MRU
10 BGN220.90300 MRU
20 BGN441.80600 MRU
50 BGN1,104.51500 MRU
100 BGN2,209.03000 MRU
250 BGN5,522.57500 MRU
500 BGN11,045.15000 MRU
1000 BGN22,090.30000 MRU
2000 BGN44,180.60000 MRU
5000 BGN110,451.50000 MRU
10000 BGN220,903.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bulgarian Lev
1 MRU0.04527 BGN
5 MRU0.22634 BGN
10 MRU0.45269 BGN
20 MRU0.90538 BGN
50 MRU2.26344 BGN
100 MRU4.52688 BGN
250 MRU11.31720 BGN
500 MRU22.63440 BGN
1000 MRU45.26880 BGN
2000 MRU90.53760 BGN
5000 MRU226.34400 BGN
10000 MRU452.68800 BGN