10,000 czk
17,062.60 mru

1.000 CZK = 1.706 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:40
1 EUR11.0840.8541,453.374.32590.18635.1040.966
1 USD0.92310.7881,340.933.9983.20932.3890.891
1 GBP1.1711.26911,701.515.063105.58441.0981.131
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0620.0240.001

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CZK1.70626 MRU
5 CZK8.53130 MRU
10 CZK17.06260 MRU
20 CZK34.12520 MRU
50 CZK85.31300 MRU
100 CZK170.62600 MRU
250 CZK426.56500 MRU
500 CZK853.13000 MRU
1000 CZK1,706.26000 MRU
2000 CZK3,412.52000 MRU
5000 CZK8,531.30000 MRU
10000 CZK17,062.60000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MRU0.58608 CZK
5 MRU2.93039 CZK
10 MRU5.86078 CZK
20 MRU11.72156 CZK
50 MRU29.30390 CZK
100 MRU58.60780 CZK
250 MRU146.51950 CZK
500 MRU293.03900 CZK
1000 MRU586.07800 CZK
2000 MRU1,172.15600 CZK
5000 MRU2,930.39000 CZK
10000 MRU5,860.78000 CZK