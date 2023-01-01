2000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Czech korunas

Convert MRU to CZK at the real exchange rate

2000 mru
1125.00 czk

1.00000 MRU = 0.56250 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MRU0.56250 CZK
5 MRU2.81251 CZK
10 MRU5.62502 CZK
20 MRU11.25004 CZK
50 MRU28.12510 CZK
100 MRU56.25020 CZK
250 MRU140.62550 CZK
500 MRU281.25100 CZK
1000 MRU562.50200 CZK
2000 MRU1125.00400 CZK
5000 MRU2812.51000 CZK
10000 MRU5625.02000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CZK1.77777 MRU
5 CZK8.88885 MRU
10 CZK17.77770 MRU
20 CZK35.55540 MRU
50 CZK88.88850 MRU
100 CZK177.77700 MRU
250 CZK444.44250 MRU
500 CZK888.88500 MRU
1000 CZK1777.77000 MRU
2000 CZK3555.54000 MRU
5000 CZK8888.85000 MRU
10000 CZK17777.70000 MRU