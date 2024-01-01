Mauritanian ouguiyas to US dollars today

Convert MRU to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
25.10 usd

1.000 MRU = 0.02510 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / US Dollar
1 MRU0.02510 USD
5 MRU0.12549 USD
10 MRU0.25099 USD
20 MRU0.50198 USD
50 MRU1.25495 USD
100 MRU2.50989 USD
250 MRU6.27473 USD
500 MRU12.54945 USD
1000 MRU25.09890 USD
2000 MRU50.19780 USD
5000 MRU125.49450 USD
10000 MRU250.98900 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 USD39.84240 MRU
5 USD199.21200 MRU
10 USD398.42400 MRU
20 USD796.84800 MRU
50 USD1,992.12000 MRU
100 USD3,984.24000 MRU
250 USD9,960.60000 MRU
500 USD19,921.20000 MRU
1000 USD39,842.40000 MRU
2000 USD79,684.80000 MRU
5000 USD199,212.00000 MRU
10000 USD398,424.00000 MRU