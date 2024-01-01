Mauritanian ouguiyas to US dollars today

Convert MRU to USD at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = $0.02514 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
MRU to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

USD
1 MRU to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02520.0253
Low0.02510.0251
Average0.02510.0252
Change-0.28%-0.21%
1 MRU to USD stats

The performance of MRU to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0252 and a 30 day low of 0.0251. This means the 30 day average was 0.0251. The change for MRU to USD was -0.28.

The performance of MRU to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0253 and a 90 day low of 0.0251. This means the 90 day average was 0.0252. The change for MRU to USD was -0.21.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0981.4741.6180.93121.417
1 GBP1.19911.266106.8691.7681.9411.11725.689
1 USD0.9480.79184.4251.3971.5340.88320.294
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / US Dollar
1 MRU0.02514 USD
5 MRU0.12571 USD
10 MRU0.25141 USD
20 MRU0.50283 USD
50 MRU1.25707 USD
100 MRU2.51414 USD
250 MRU6.28535 USD
500 MRU12.57070 USD
1000 MRU25.14140 USD
2000 MRU50.28280 USD
5000 MRU125.70700 USD
10000 MRU251.41400 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 USD39.77500 MRU
5 USD198.87500 MRU
10 USD397.75000 MRU
20 USD795.50000 MRU
50 USD1,988.75000 MRU
100 USD3,977.50000 MRU
250 USD9,943.75000 MRU
500 USD19,887.50000 MRU
1000 USD39,775.00000 MRU
2000 USD79,550.00000 MRU
5000 USD198,875.00000 MRU
10000 USD397,750.00000 MRU