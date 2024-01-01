Mauritanian ouguiyas to Indian rupees today

Convert MRU to INR at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = ₹2.123 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:56
MRU to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

INR
1 MRU to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.12712.1271
Low2.10922.1011
Average2.11862.1176
Change0.11%0.51%
1 MRU to INR stats

The performance of MRU to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1271 and a 30 day low of 2.1092. This means the 30 day average was 2.1186. The change for MRU to INR was 0.11.

The performance of MRU to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1271 and a 90 day low of 2.1011. This means the 90 day average was 2.1176. The change for MRU to INR was 0.51.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Indian Rupee
1 MRU2.12250 INR
5 MRU10.61250 INR
10 MRU21.22500 INR
20 MRU42.45000 INR
50 MRU106.12500 INR
100 MRU212.25000 INR
250 MRU530.62500 INR
500 MRU1,061.25000 INR
1000 MRU2,122.50000 INR
2000 MRU4,245.00000 INR
5000 MRU10,612.50000 INR
10000 MRU21,225.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 INR0.47114 MRU
5 INR2.35571 MRU
10 INR4.71142 MRU
20 INR9.42284 MRU
50 INR23.55710 MRU
100 INR47.11420 MRU
250 INR117.78550 MRU
300 INR141.34260 MRU
500 INR235.57100 MRU
600 INR282.68520 MRU
1000 INR471.14200 MRU
2000 INR942.28400 MRU
5000 INR2,355.71000 MRU
10000 INR4,711.42000 MRU
25000 INR11,778.55000 MRU
50000 INR23,557.10000 MRU
100000 INR47,114.20000 MRU
1000000 INR471,142.00000 MRU
1000000000 INR471,142,000.00000 MRU