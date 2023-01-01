5000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Indian rupees

Convert MRU to INR at the real exchange rate

5000 mru
10836.45 inr

1.00000 MRU = 2.16729 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:49 UTC
MRU to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 INR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.046987.12721.435251.659510.964118.8736
1GBP1.153811.20785100.5221.65591.914641.1123821.7752
1USD0.95520.827917183.2241.370951.585160.920918.0281
1INR0.01147750.009948060.012015810.0164730.01904690.01106530.216621

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Indian Rupee
1 MRU2.16729 INR
5 MRU10.83645 INR
10 MRU21.67290 INR
20 MRU43.34580 INR
50 MRU108.36450 INR
100 MRU216.72900 INR
250 MRU541.82250 INR
500 MRU1083.64500 INR
1000 MRU2167.29000 INR
2000 MRU4334.58000 INR
5000 MRU10836.45000 INR
10000 MRU21672.90000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 INR0.46141 MRU
5 INR2.30702 MRU
10 INR4.61405 MRU
20 INR9.22810 MRU
50 INR23.07025 MRU
100 INR46.14050 MRU
250 INR115.35125 MRU
500 INR230.70250 MRU
1000 INR461.40500 MRU
2000 INR922.81000 MRU
5000 INR2307.02500 MRU
10000 INR4614.05000 MRU