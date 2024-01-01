Mauritanian ouguiyas to South African rand today

Convert MRU to ZAR

UM1.000 MRU = R0.4553 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate
MRU to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZAR
1 MRU to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.45910.4591
Low0.43510.4312
Average0.44720.4451
Change2.98%1.98%
1 MRU to ZAR stats

The performance of MRU to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4591 and a 30 day low of 0.4351. This means the 30 day average was 0.4472. The change for MRU to ZAR was 2.98.

The performance of MRU to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4591 and a 90 day low of 0.4312. This means the 90 day average was 0.4451. The change for MRU to ZAR was 1.98.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0831.4741.6180.93221.413
1 GBP1.19911.266106.8541.7681.9411.11725.684
1 USD0.9480.79184.4231.3971.5340.88320.293
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to South African rand

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / South African Rand
1 MRU0.45532 ZAR
5 MRU2.27660 ZAR
10 MRU4.55319 ZAR
20 MRU9.10638 ZAR
50 MRU22.76595 ZAR
100 MRU45.53190 ZAR
250 MRU113.82975 ZAR
500 MRU227.65950 ZAR
1000 MRU455.31900 ZAR
2000 MRU910.63800 ZAR
5000 MRU2,276.59500 ZAR
10000 MRU4,553.19000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ZAR2.19626 MRU
5 ZAR10.98130 MRU
10 ZAR21.96260 MRU
20 ZAR43.92520 MRU
50 ZAR109.81300 MRU
100 ZAR219.62600 MRU
250 ZAR549.06500 MRU
500 ZAR1,098.13000 MRU
1000 ZAR2,196.26000 MRU
2000 ZAR4,392.52000 MRU
5000 ZAR10,981.30000 MRU
10000 ZAR21,962.60000 MRU