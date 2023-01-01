1 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to South African rand

Convert MRU to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1000 mru
502.72 zar

1.00000 MRU = 0.50272 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:40 UTC
MRU to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 ZAR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / South African Rand
1 MRU0.50272 ZAR
5 MRU2.51362 ZAR
10 MRU5.02724 ZAR
20 MRU10.05448 ZAR
50 MRU25.13620 ZAR
100 MRU50.27240 ZAR
250 MRU125.68100 ZAR
500 MRU251.36200 ZAR
1000 MRU502.72400 ZAR
2000 MRU1005.44800 ZAR
5000 MRU2513.62000 ZAR
10000 MRU5027.24000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ZAR1.98916 MRU
5 ZAR9.94580 MRU
10 ZAR19.89160 MRU
20 ZAR39.78320 MRU
50 ZAR99.45800 MRU
100 ZAR198.91600 MRU
250 ZAR497.29000 MRU
500 ZAR994.58000 MRU
1000 ZAR1989.16000 MRU
2000 ZAR3978.32000 MRU
5000 ZAR9945.80000 MRU
10000 ZAR19891.60000 MRU