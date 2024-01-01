Mauritanian ouguiyas to Australian dollars today
Convert MRU to AUD at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
MRU to AUD conversion chart
1 MRU = 0.03856 AUD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 MRU to AUD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0389
|0.0389
|Low
|0.0377
|0.0364
|Average
|0.0383
|0.0376
|Change
|2.20%
|4.03%
|View full history
1 MRU to AUD stats
The performance of MRU to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0389 and a 30 day low of 0.0377. This means the 30 day average was 0.0383. The change for MRU to AUD was 2.20.
The performance of MRU to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0389 and a 90 day low of 0.0364. This means the 90 day average was 0.0376. The change for MRU to AUD was 4.03.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Australian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya
Change Converter source currency
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
|1 AUD
|25.93130 MRU
|5 AUD
|129.65650 MRU
|10 AUD
|259.31300 MRU
|20 AUD
|518.62600 MRU
|50 AUD
|1,296.56500 MRU
|100 AUD
|2,593.13000 MRU
|250 AUD
|6,482.82500 MRU
|500 AUD
|12,965.65000 MRU
|1000 AUD
|25,931.30000 MRU
|2000 AUD
|51,862.60000 MRU
|5000 AUD
|129,656.50000 MRU
|10000 AUD
|259,313.00000 MRU