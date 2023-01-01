10 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Australian dollars

Convert MRU to AUD at the real exchange rate

10 mru
0.41 aud

1.00000 MRU = 0.04135 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:14 UTC
MRU to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Australian Dollar
1 MRU0.04135 AUD
5 MRU0.20673 AUD
10 MRU0.41346 AUD
20 MRU0.82692 AUD
50 MRU2.06729 AUD
100 MRU4.13458 AUD
250 MRU10.33645 AUD
500 MRU20.67290 AUD
1000 MRU41.34580 AUD
2000 MRU82.69160 AUD
5000 MRU206.72900 AUD
10000 MRU413.45800 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 AUD24.18620 MRU
5 AUD120.93100 MRU
10 AUD241.86200 MRU
20 AUD483.72400 MRU
50 AUD1209.31000 MRU
100 AUD2418.62000 MRU
250 AUD6046.55000 MRU
500 AUD12093.10000 MRU
1000 AUD24186.20000 MRU
2000 AUD48372.40000 MRU
5000 AUD120931.00000 MRU
10000 AUD241862.00000 MRU