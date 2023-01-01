250 Australian dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert AUD to MRU at the real exchange rate

250 aud
6119.23 mru

1.00000 AUD = 24.47690 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:18 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AUD to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 MRU
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.056187.69331.433921.641310.9672518.392
1GBP1.1540711.2188101.2031.654831.894161.1162721.2254
1USD0.94690.820479183.0351.357751.554120.9158517.415
1INR0.01140340.009881120.012043110.01635150.01871650.01102970.209731

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 AUD24.47690 MRU
5 AUD122.38450 MRU
10 AUD244.76900 MRU
20 AUD489.53800 MRU
50 AUD1223.84500 MRU
100 AUD2447.69000 MRU
250 AUD6119.22500 MRU
500 AUD12238.45000 MRU
1000 AUD24476.90000 MRU
2000 AUD48953.80000 MRU
5000 AUD122384.50000 MRU
10000 AUD244769.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Australian Dollar
1 MRU0.04085 AUD
5 MRU0.20427 AUD
10 MRU0.40855 AUD
20 MRU0.81710 AUD
50 MRU2.04274 AUD
100 MRU4.08548 AUD
250 MRU10.21370 AUD
500 MRU20.42740 AUD
1000 MRU40.85480 AUD
2000 MRU81.70960 AUD
5000 MRU204.27400 AUD
10000 MRU408.54800 AUD