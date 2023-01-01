100 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Indian rupees

Convert MRU to INR at the real exchange rate

100 mru
216.76 inr

1.00000 MRU = 2.16763 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:48 UTC
MRU to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 INR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Indian Rupee
1 MRU2.16763 INR
5 MRU10.83815 INR
10 MRU21.67630 INR
20 MRU43.35260 INR
50 MRU108.38150 INR
100 MRU216.76300 INR
250 MRU541.90750 INR
500 MRU1083.81500 INR
1000 MRU2167.63000 INR
2000 MRU4335.26000 INR
5000 MRU10838.15000 INR
10000 MRU21676.30000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 INR0.46133 MRU
5 INR2.30666 MRU
10 INR4.61333 MRU
20 INR9.22666 MRU
50 INR23.06665 MRU
100 INR46.13330 MRU
250 INR115.33325 MRU
500 INR230.66650 MRU
1000 INR461.33300 MRU
2000 INR922.66600 MRU
5000 INR2306.66500 MRU
10000 INR4613.33000 MRU