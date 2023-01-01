1 Mauritanian ouguiya to US dollars

Convert MRU to USD at the real exchange rate

1 mru
0.03 usd

1.00000 MRU = 0.02604 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:34 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MRU to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 USD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.047287.15581.435711.660380.9647518.8758
1GBP1.1535411.20795100.5351.65611.915251.1128721.7733
1USD0.95490.827849183.22751.3711.585540.9212518.025
1INR0.01147370.009946820.012015310.01647290.01905070.01106910.216575

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / US Dollar
1 MRU0.02604 USD
5 MRU0.13021 USD
10 MRU0.26042 USD
20 MRU0.52083 USD
50 MRU1.30208 USD
100 MRU2.60417 USD
250 MRU6.51043 USD
500 MRU13.02085 USD
1000 MRU26.04170 USD
2000 MRU52.08340 USD
5000 MRU130.20850 USD
10000 MRU260.41700 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 USD38.40000 MRU
5 USD192.00000 MRU
10 USD384.00000 MRU
20 USD768.00000 MRU
50 USD1920.00000 MRU
100 USD3840.00000 MRU
250 USD9600.00000 MRU
500 USD19200.00000 MRU
1000 USD38400.00000 MRU
2000 USD76800.00000 MRU
5000 USD192000.00000 MRU
10000 USD384000.00000 MRU