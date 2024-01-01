Mauritanian ouguiyas to British pounds sterling today

Convert MRU to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
19.62 gbp

1.000 MRU = 0.01962 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / British Pound Sterling
1 MRU0.01962 GBP
5 MRU0.09808 GBP
10 MRU0.19617 GBP
20 MRU0.39234 GBP
50 MRU0.98085 GBP
100 MRU1.96169 GBP
250 MRU4.90423 GBP
500 MRU9.80845 GBP
1000 MRU19.61690 GBP
2000 MRU39.23380 GBP
5000 MRU98.08450 GBP
10000 MRU196.16900 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 GBP50.97640 MRU
5 GBP254.88200 MRU
10 GBP509.76400 MRU
20 GBP1,019.52800 MRU
50 GBP2,548.82000 MRU
100 GBP5,097.64000 MRU
250 GBP12,744.10000 MRU
500 GBP25,488.20000 MRU
1000 GBP50,976.40000 MRU
2000 GBP101,952.80000 MRU
5000 GBP254,882.00000 MRU
10000 GBP509,764.00000 MRU