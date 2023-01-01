1 thousand British pounds sterling to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert GBP to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
49,938.10 mru

1.00000 GBP = 49.93810 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:45
How to convert British pounds sterling to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 GBP49.93810 MRU
5 GBP249.69050 MRU
10 GBP499.38100 MRU
20 GBP998.76200 MRU
50 GBP2496.90500 MRU
100 GBP4993.81000 MRU
250 GBP12484.52500 MRU
500 GBP24969.05000 MRU
1000 GBP49938.10000 MRU
2000 GBP99876.20000 MRU
5000 GBP249690.50000 MRU
10000 GBP499381.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / British Pound Sterling
1 MRU0.02002 GBP
5 MRU0.10012 GBP
10 MRU0.20025 GBP
20 MRU0.40050 GBP
50 MRU1.00124 GBP
100 MRU2.00248 GBP
250 MRU5.00620 GBP
500 MRU10.01240 GBP
1000 MRU20.02480 GBP
2000 MRU40.04960 GBP
5000 MRU100.12400 GBP
10000 MRU200.24800 GBP