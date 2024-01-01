Indonesian rupiahs to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert IDR to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
2,535.31 mru

1.000 IDR = 0.002535 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.110.9171.341.5221.350.7837.823
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.094
1 EUR1.09190.63511.4621.661.4720.8548.532
1 SGD0.74662.0130.68411.1351.0070.5845.837

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 IDR0.00254 MRU
5 IDR0.01268 MRU
10 IDR0.02535 MRU
20 IDR0.05071 MRU
50 IDR0.12677 MRU
100 IDR0.25353 MRU
250 IDR0.63383 MRU
500 IDR1.26766 MRU
1000 IDR2.53531 MRU
2000 IDR5.07062 MRU
5000 IDR12.67655 MRU
10000 IDR25.35310 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MRU394.42900 IDR
5 MRU1,972.14500 IDR
10 MRU3,944.29000 IDR
20 MRU7,888.58000 IDR
50 MRU19,721.45000 IDR
100 MRU39,442.90000 IDR
250 MRU98,607.25000 IDR
500 MRU197,214.50000 IDR
1000 MRU394,429.00000 IDR
2000 MRU788,858.00000 IDR
5000 MRU1,972,145.00000 IDR
10000 MRU3,944,290.00000 IDR