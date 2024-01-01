10 thousand Indonesian rupiahs to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert IDR to MRU at the real exchange rate

10,000 idr
25.56 mru

Rp1.000 IDR = UM0.002556 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
IDR to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MRU
1 IDR to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00260.0026
Low0.00240.0024
Average0.00250.0025
Change4.38%6.13%
View full history

1 IDR to MRU stats

The performance of IDR to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0026 and a 30 day low of 0.0024. This means the 30 day average was 0.0025. The change for IDR to MRU was 4.38.

The performance of IDR to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0026 and a 90 day low of 0.0024. This means the 90 day average was 0.0025. The change for IDR to MRU was 6.13.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 IDR0.00256 MRU
5 IDR0.01278 MRU
10 IDR0.02556 MRU
20 IDR0.05112 MRU
50 IDR0.12781 MRU
100 IDR0.25561 MRU
250 IDR0.63903 MRU
500 IDR1.27806 MRU
1000 IDR2.55612 MRU
2000 IDR5.11224 MRU
5000 IDR12.78060 MRU
10000 IDR25.56120 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MRU391.21800 IDR
5 MRU1,956.09000 IDR
10 MRU3,912.18000 IDR
20 MRU7,824.36000 IDR
50 MRU19,560.90000 IDR
100 MRU39,121.80000 IDR
250 MRU97,804.50000 IDR
500 MRU195,609.00000 IDR
1000 MRU391,218.00000 IDR
2000 MRU782,436.00000 IDR
5000 MRU1,956,090.00000 IDR
10000 MRU3,912,180.00000 IDR