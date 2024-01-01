Euros to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert EUR to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
43,298.70 mru

1.000 EUR = 43.30 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:48
Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7860.8891.35783.0221.531151.4853.972
1 GBP1.27211.1311.727105.6251.948192.7275.054
1 CHF1.1250.88411.52793.3831.722170.394.468
1 CAD0.7370.5790.655161.1651.128111.6032.926

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Conversion rates Euro / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 EUR43.29870 MRU
5 EUR216.49350 MRU
10 EUR432.98700 MRU
20 EUR865.97400 MRU
50 EUR2,164.93500 MRU
100 EUR4,329.87000 MRU
250 EUR10,824.67500 MRU
500 EUR21,649.35000 MRU
1000 EUR43,298.70000 MRU
2000 EUR86,597.40000 MRU
5000 EUR216,493.50000 MRU
10000 EUR432,987.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Euro
1 MRU0.02310 EUR
5 MRU0.11548 EUR
10 MRU0.23095 EUR
20 MRU0.46191 EUR
50 MRU1.15477 EUR
100 MRU2.30954 EUR
250 MRU5.77385 EUR
500 MRU11.54770 EUR
1000 MRU23.09540 EUR
2000 MRU46.19080 EUR
5000 MRU115.47700 EUR
10000 MRU230.95400 EUR