5 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Euros

Convert MRU to EUR at the real exchange rate

5 mru
0.12 eur

1.00000 MRU = 0.02317 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Euro
1 MRU0.02317 EUR
5 MRU0.11583 EUR
10 MRU0.23166 EUR
20 MRU0.46333 EUR
50 MRU1.15832 EUR
100 MRU2.31664 EUR
250 MRU5.79160 EUR
500 MRU11.58320 EUR
1000 MRU23.16640 EUR
2000 MRU46.33280 EUR
5000 MRU115.83200 EUR
10000 MRU231.66400 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 EUR43.16610 MRU
5 EUR215.83050 MRU
10 EUR431.66100 MRU
20 EUR863.32200 MRU
50 EUR2158.30500 MRU
100 EUR4316.61000 MRU
250 EUR10791.52500 MRU
500 EUR21583.05000 MRU
1000 EUR43166.10000 MRU
2000 EUR86332.20000 MRU
5000 EUR215830.50000 MRU
10000 EUR431661.00000 MRU