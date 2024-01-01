Mauritanian ouguiyas to Japanese yen today

Convert MRU to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
3,776 jpy

1.000 MRU = 3.776 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:05
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Japanese Yen
1 MRU3.77600 JPY
5 MRU18.88000 JPY
10 MRU37.76000 JPY
20 MRU75.52000 JPY
50 MRU188.80000 JPY
100 MRU377.60000 JPY
250 MRU944.00000 JPY
500 MRU1,888.00000 JPY
1000 MRU3,776.00000 JPY
2000 MRU7,552.00000 JPY
5000 MRU18,880.00000 JPY
10000 MRU37,760.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Mauritanian Ouguiya
100 JPY26.48300 MRU
1000 JPY264.83000 MRU
1500 JPY397.24500 MRU
2000 JPY529.66000 MRU
3000 JPY794.49000 MRU
5000 JPY1,324.15000 MRU
5400 JPY1,430.08200 MRU
10000 JPY2,648.30000 MRU
15000 JPY3,972.45000 MRU
20000 JPY5,296.60000 MRU
25000 JPY6,620.75000 MRU
30000 JPY7,944.90000 MRU