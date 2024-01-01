Israeli new sheqels to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert ILS to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
10,930.70 mru

1.000 ILS = 10.93 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:30
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ILS10.93070 MRU
5 ILS54.65350 MRU
10 ILS109.30700 MRU
20 ILS218.61400 MRU
50 ILS546.53500 MRU
100 ILS1,093.07000 MRU
250 ILS2,732.67500 MRU
500 ILS5,465.35000 MRU
1000 ILS10,930.70000 MRU
2000 ILS21,861.40000 MRU
5000 ILS54,653.50000 MRU
10000 ILS109,307.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MRU0.09149 ILS
5 MRU0.45743 ILS
10 MRU0.91486 ILS
20 MRU1.82971 ILS
50 MRU4.57428 ILS
100 MRU9.14855 ILS
250 MRU22.87138 ILS
500 MRU45.74275 ILS
1000 MRU91.48550 ILS
2000 MRU182.97100 ILS
5000 MRU457.42750 ILS
10000 MRU914.85500 ILS